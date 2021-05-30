Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

D4 redbrick a perfect fit for professional practice

No 54 Pembroke Road is currently in offices and for sale with vacant possession guiding €1.25 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
30th May, 2021
D4 redbrick a perfect fit for professional practice
54 Pembroke Road is located midway between Ballsbridge and Upper Baggot Street

Commercial buyers and investors looking for a prime Dublin 4 period redbrick with own-door offices might be interested in No 54 Pembroke Road.

The imposing building is located in the heart of Dublin 4, midway between Ballsbridge and Upper Baggot Street and is for sale with full vacant possession through Hora Property Consultants seeking offers in excess of €1.25 million.

The property comprises 260 square metres (gross internal area) of accommodation laid out over four floors. The building...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The site at 19/20 Lombard Street and 112/114 Townsend Street, highlighted in red

Prime corner site in Dublin 2 for €5.5m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
The 0,45-acre site just off the main street at Rathcoole

Rathcoole site guiding at €350k in upcoming auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
An aerial shot of the 6.46-acre landbank at Citywest in Dublin

Ready-to-go landbank in Citywest on market for €12m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
BidX1 was selected as one of five companies at scale-up level whose innovation addresses the transaction process. Picture: Getty

BidX1 shortlisted for European award

Commercial Business Post 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1