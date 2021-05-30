D4 redbrick a perfect fit for professional practice
No 54 Pembroke Road is currently in offices and for sale with vacant possession guiding €1.25 million
Commercial buyers and investors looking for a prime Dublin 4 period redbrick with own-door offices might be interested in No 54 Pembroke Road.
The imposing building is located in the heart of Dublin 4, midway between Ballsbridge and Upper Baggot Street and is for sale with full vacant possession through Hora Property Consultants seeking offers in excess of €1.25 million.
The property comprises 260 square metres (gross internal area) of accommodation laid out over four floors. The building...
