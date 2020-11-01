Cut-stone cottage on 33 acres of prime Co Meath land

Coonan Property has brought a superb holding just off the M3 motorway, close to Dunshaughlin, Ratoath and Dunboyne in Co Meath, to the market. The property is being offered for sale by auction on Wednesday, November 18, guiding at €650,000

The property consists of an attractive cut-stone cottage, which is in need of full renovation, and 33 acres of prime quality land with entrances from both Rathbeggan Lane and the N3/R147 roadway.

The property is well...