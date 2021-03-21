Cushman & Wakefield sells €17m property portfolio for Double Property Group
The transaction reflects the increasing demand for long-term leased assets with a government covenant
Commercial real estate agency Cushman & Wakefield has completed an off-market residential portfolio sale for €17 million on behalf of its client Double Property Group.
The portfolio included a new build mixed-use scheme at Limekiln Place, Greenhills in Dublin 12, comprising 26 residential units held on a long-term lease to South Dublin Co Council and Montpelier Hill, an existing development comprising 19 units held on long-term leases to Dublin City Council.
Both developments are fully let on 25-year...
