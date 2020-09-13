Curragh ‘Racing Lodge’ guides at €400,000

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents has been instructed in the sale of Cherryfield within the Curragh in Co Kildare.

Cherryfield, a late Victorian villa on about 4.35 acres, is one of the famous ‘Racing Lodges’ on the Curragh.

Ideally situated, the property is only five minutes from the M7 at Ballymany (Junction 12) giving direct access to the M50, Dublin and Dublin International Airport and to the south of the...