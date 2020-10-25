Cualanor residential scheme takes top honours in Excellence in Placemaking Awards

Cualanor, the residential scheme built by the Cosgrave Property Group in Dún Laoghaire in south Co Dublin, was last week announced as the overall national winner of the 2020 ULI & CBRE Excellence in Placemaking Awards.

The annual placemaking awards, a joint venture between Urban Land Institute (ULI) and CBRE Ireland, commend companies and community groups throughout Ireland that add to the public realm and create great places for communities in which to ‘live,...