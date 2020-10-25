Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cualanor residential scheme takes top honours in Excellence in Placemaking Awards

Cosgrave Property Group’s scheme in Dún Laoghaire gets nod in contest sponsored by Urban Land Institute and CBRE

25th October, 2020
Cualanor at Honeypark in Dún Laoghaire, overall winner of the 2020 ULI & CBRE Excellence in Placemaking Awards

Cualanor, the residential scheme built by the Cosgrave Property Group in Dún Laoghaire in south Co Dublin, was last week announced as the overall national winner of the 2020 ULI & CBRE Excellence in Placemaking Awards.

The annual placemaking awards, a joint venture between Urban Land Institute (ULI) and CBRE Ireland, commend companies and community groups throughout Ireland that add to the public realm and create great places for communities in which to ‘live,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Greenman Investments appoints its first chief information officer

Catherine Choo moves to the position after being the Dublin-based firm’s head of marketing for almost a decade

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Magnificent seven: new developments to regenerate Dublin 8

New hotels, student accommodation, tourist attractions and progress on the National Children’s Hospital are helping to make the area a hotspot for Hines, Ballymore and Marlet, among others

Donal Buckley | 4 hours ago

Year-to-date occupancy for Dublin hotels at end of September only 34%

JLL remains confident that the capital’s popularity as a tourist destination means the long-term outlook for Irish hotels is still bright

Jack Fox | 4 hours ago