Crèche and convenience store agree leases at Clancy Quay
Safari Childcare and EuroSpar will take up 20-year leases in the development in Dublin 8
Kennedy Wilson and its partner have completed two long-term commercial leases at Clancy Quay, the largest multifamily community in Ireland.
Safari Childcare has agreed a 20-year lease of some 790 square metres in The Ridge building, adding a much-needed crèche to the local community. Fit-out works on the unit are currently underway, with opening expected in August 2021.
The second lease was agreed with BWG, trading as EuroSpar, which also took a 20-year lease, this...
