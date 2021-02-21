Crèche and convenience store agree leases at Clancy Quay

Kennedy Wilson and its partner have completed two long-term commercial leases at Clancy Quay, the largest multifamily community in Ireland.

Safari Childcare has agreed a 20-year lease of some 790 square metres in The Ridge building, adding a much-needed crèche to the local community. Fit-out works on the unit are currently underway, with opening expected in August 2021.

The second lease was agreed with BWG, trading as EuroSpar, which also took a 20-year lease, this...