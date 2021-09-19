Subscribe Today
Creating a community business hub from scratch in Co Kerry

David O’Brien and Tim Dennehy have converted the disused Lighthouse Hotel in Fenit into a coffee shop and pizza outlet. Now they want to convince other entrepreneurs in the area to follow suit

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
19th September, 2021
David O’Brien and Tim Dennehy: ‘The Lighthouse Hotel should be Fenit's version of Avoca.’ Picture: Karl O’Sullivan

In a small corner of Co Kerry, two young entrepreneurial friends, Tim Dennehy and David O’Brien, have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic having created a new business by putting their energy and smarts into boosting their local community: to wit, by converting a disused hotel into a new community business hub.

The building was derelict for years until the two 26-year-olds, both of whom have an interest in property, set up a fashionable...

