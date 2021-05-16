Subscribe Today
Covid-19 limits on construction continue to affect housing supply

Irish buyers and cash-rich expats continued to buy homes during Q1 of 2021 but, of the 25,000-30,000 houses needed just to catch up, Lisney estimates that just 8,000 will be completed in the greater Dublin area and 17,000 nationwide

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
16th May, 2021
All new home physical viewings were prohibited from January 13 this year. In spite of this, demand remained strong in the first quarter of the year

In the week that saw the housing issue dominate the national airwaves and government debate, Lisney released its New Homes analysis of the first quarter of 2021, which took a closer look at the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and how that will affect the new homes market for the coming 12 to 18 months.

Not surprisingly, the report confirmed that the lack of commencements and completions of residential properties this year, following the similar reductions last...

