Cottage with potential on sale in Co Tipperary for €45,000

The one-bed cottage near Thurles, which comes with a garage, requires refurbishment and modernisation

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th February, 2022
A rural cottage near Thurles, Co Tipperary, in need of modernisation, goes under the hammer on Thursday with an AMV of €45,000

A rural cottage with great potential to be a cosy home in a picturesque location near Thurles, Co Tipperary, will go to auction this week.

The property is situated in the scenic and tranquil Kilcommon, Thurles, and will go under the hammer with Youbid.ie on Thursday, February 17, with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €45,000.

The property is set in a lush valley, surrounded by rolling hills and with the river Clodiagh, a tributary...

