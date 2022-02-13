Cottage with potential on sale in Co Tipperary for €45,000

A rural cottage with great potential to be a cosy home in a picturesque location near Thurles, Co Tipperary, will go to auction this week.

The property is situated in the scenic and tranquil Kilcommon, Thurles, and will go under the hammer with Youbid.ie on Thursday, February 17, with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €45,000.

The property is set in a lush valley, surrounded by rolling hills and with the river Clodiagh, a tributary...