Corum snaps up Cherrywood Campus block for €27.7m

Corum Asset Management, on behalf of the Corum XL fund, has acquired Block 12 of The Campus in Cherrywood in Dublin 18 for almost €28 million.

The building is fully occupied by Aviva, which provides around 33 million customers with insurance, savings and investment products, globally.

Block 12 building provides 73,810 square feet (about 6,857 square metres) of flexible high-quality office accommodation over three floors, situated on an extensive site of about 2.5 acres. The property also has 222 car parking spaces.