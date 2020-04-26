Sunday April 26, 2020
Corum adds €5.6m Cork Aldi outlet to portfolio

The purchase brings the French investment company’s spend to over €210 million across the island of Ireland

26th April, 2020
The Aldi supermarket in Carrigtwohill in Co Cork which has been bought by French asset-management firm Corum. Aldi holds a 25-year lease from January 2008.

Colliers International, acting on behalf of French asset-management company Corum, has acquired an Aldi supermarket in Carrigtwohill in Co Cork for €5.6 million.

The price represents a net initial yield of 7.34 per cent and a capital value of €328 per square foot (or about €3,530.5 per square metre).

The acquisition of the German discount supermarket outlet is the latest in a busy first quarter for Corum, which paid a combined €60 million to buy two...

