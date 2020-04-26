Corum adds €5.6m Cork Aldi outlet to portfolio

Colliers International, acting on behalf of French asset-management company Corum, has acquired an Aldi supermarket in Carrigtwohill in Co Cork for €5.6 million.
The price represents a net initial yield of 7.34 per cent and a capital value of €328 per square foot (or about €3,530.5 per square metre).
The acquisition of the German discount supermarket outlet is the latest in a busy first quarter for Corum, which paid a combined €60 million to buy two...
