Corum adds €5.6m Cork Aldi outlet to portfolio

Colliers International, acting on behalf of French asset-management company Corum, has acquired an Aldi supermarket in Carrigtwohill in Co Cork for €5.6 million.

The price represents a net initial yield of 7.34 per cent and a capital value of €328 per square foot (or about €3,530.5 per square metre).

The acquisition of the German discount supermarket outlet is the latest in a busy first quarter for Corum, which paid a combined €60 million to buy two...