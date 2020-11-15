Cork’s docklands get go-ahead for large regeneration project

Cork city’s docklands last week got the go-ahead from the city council and the Land Development Agency to establish a new ‘delivery office’ to lead the development and regeneration of the city‘s docklands area, which is currently the country’s largest regeneration project.
The Cork Docklands Delivery Office will lead the development of thousands of homes and the creation of a new urban centre for international investment into...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team