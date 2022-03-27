Cork South Mall offices sold to private investor

Joint agents Cohalan Downing in Cork and Colliers last week confirmed the off-market sale of 32 South Mall in Cork city, for an undisclosed sum. The building had been on the market guiding €13.5 million.

The building is owned by a private investor and houses Bank of Ireland’s Munster head office until 2032. Incidentally, it is located opposite its banking rival, AIB’s Munster headquarters at 66 South Mall.

Spanning almost 2,500 square metres, No...