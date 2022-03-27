Cork South Mall offices sold to private investor
The city centre building at No 32, let to Bank of Ireland, had been guiding €13.5 million but was sold for an undisclosed sum
Joint agents Cohalan Downing in Cork and Colliers last week confirmed the off-market sale of 32 South Mall in Cork city, for an undisclosed sum. The building had been on the market guiding €13.5 million.
The building is owned by a private investor and houses Bank of Ireland’s Munster head office until 2032. Incidentally, it is located opposite its banking rival, AIB’s Munster headquarters at 66 South Mall.
Spanning almost 2,500 square metres, No...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
BidX sets Italian Quarter units at 41% discount
Auction also includes Wexford warehouse and residential properties, on which the guide price has also dropped significantly
Savills adds veteran to industry and logistics team
Jarlath Lynn spent 18 years at CBRE in same sector, where he was also a director
Buyer demand points to a busy year ahead for Galway market
Auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce, whose next auction takes place on April 8, reports an active first quarter to the year with investors expressing interest in all asset types
Industrial units with state tenants in situ for €11m
Three units in Airways Industrial Estate, Dublin 17, have 62 per cent of income from government agencies, plus reversionary potentials