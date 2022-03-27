Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Cork South Mall offices sold to private investor

The city centre building at No 32, let to Bank of Ireland, had been guiding €13.5 million but was sold for an undisclosed sum

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th March, 2022
Cork South Mall offices sold to private investor
No 32 South Mall in Cork city: occupies a prime corner position with frontage onto the South Mall

Joint agents Cohalan Downing in Cork and Colliers last week confirmed the off-market sale of 32 South Mall in Cork city, for an undisclosed sum. The building had been on the market guiding €13.5 million.

The building is owned by a private investor and houses Bank of Ireland’s Munster head office until 2032. Incidentally, it is located opposite its banking rival, AIB’s Munster headquarters at 66 South Mall.

Spanning almost 2,500 square metres, No...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Four commercial units surrounding the mural of Dublin’s Last Supper, in the Italian Quarter, are up for auction on March 31

BidX sets Italian Quarter units at 41% discount

Commercial Donal Buckley
Jarlath Lynn (right), newly appointed director at Savills Ireland, pictured here with Mark Reynolds, managing director. Picture: Fennell Photography

Savills adds veteran to industry and logistics team

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Nos 1-9 The Courtyard: a portfolio of nine self-contained retail units units within an existing shopping centre, with an AMV of €650,000

Buyer demand points to a busy year ahead for Galway market

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Airways Industrial Estate: three fully let units with upwards-only rent reviews are for sale for €11 million

Industrial units with state tenants in situ for €11m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1