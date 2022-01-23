Cork property firm hails benefits of college link-up
ERA Downey McCarthy says its partnership with Cork College of Commerce has been crucial to fostering new talent for its business
Cork property agency ERA Downey McCarthy has said that pairing with Cork College of Commerce, a Cork Education and Training Board College, to offer a property services apprenticeship has been instrumental to fostering new talent within the business.
The company, led by Michael Downey and Seán McCarthy, has seen its commitment to the professional development of its apprentices pay off as the firm was announced as a finalist for the Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the...
