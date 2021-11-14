Cork office block comes to the market for €3.5 million
The property at Euro Business Park comprises a detached three-storey office building of about 606 square metres
Investors looking for office and warehouse space in Cork will be interested in a property that has just come onto Lisney’s books at €3.5 million at the Euro Business Park in Little Island.
Euro Business Park is an established commercial location just off the N25 and about 9km east of Cork city centre. It is situated some 3km east of the Dunkettle Interchange where a €215 million upgrade is underway and on target...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Investment opportunity at office development in Tallaght
Blocks A and B of Cookstown Court are a pair of four-storey over double-basement, semi-detached office buildings, guiding at €5 million
Sale of popular health food store presents golden opportunity for foodies
In a Nutshell, the New Ross shop and deli owned by retiring couple Philip and Patsy Rogers, is on the market guiding €525,000
Ready-to-go site in Ashbourne guiding €1.65m
The 0.7-hectare site near the centre of the commuter town has planning for 18 new homes
Trio of appointments at Colliers Ireland
Kate Ryan, Catherine Loughnane and Caitriona Kirrane have all taken senior positions at the real estate advisory firm