Cork city service station and block of industrial units now on market
The property on Lower Pouladuff Road comprises half an acre and is guiding at €1.7m
An established high-profile service station and an ancillary block of industrial units at Lower Pouladuff Road, Cork have just been released to the market for sale with agent Lisney’s commercial team in Cork.
The property comprises a trading petrol filing station with forecourt and external canopy and a detached block of three two-storey industrial units. The entire site is about 0.5 of an acre, with extensive frontage onto Lower Pouladuff Road.
The property is...
