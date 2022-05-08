Cork car park investment for €725,000
The strategically located multi-storey asset is currently producing a total gross income of €52,388 per annum
Lisney is offering an attractive car park investment opportunity to the market for sale with a guide price of €725,000 in the established Union Quay car park in Cork city.
The investment is being offered for sale by private treaty, and the tenants are not affected by the sale.
The property comprises 25 car parking spaces located on floor 4A of the “Union Quay” purpose-built multi-storey car park at the corner of Copley Street and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Glittering National Property Awards celebrate achievements of sector’s professionals
The inaugural awards ceremony, a black-tie, full-to-capacity event, was among the first formal property events in over two years
QRE appoints new investment surveyor
Harry Byrne, previously of Mason Owen & Lyons, will be specialising in the €1m-€5m sector of the investment market
Strong interest expected in Kilcock green site opportunity for €2.7m
Land parcel of 2.37 acres in Co Kildare town has planning permission for 64 homes and three commercial units
Iput offsets carbon footprint through planting of native woodland
The Irish property firm has partnered with a landowner in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, to plant 100 acres of forest in efforts to reach net-zero status