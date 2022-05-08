Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Cork car park investment for €725,000

The strategically located multi-storey asset is currently producing a total gross income of €52,388 per annum

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
8th May, 2022
Cork car park investment for €725,000
Union Quay car park in Cork: at almost full occupancy and on the market for €725,000

Lisney is offering an attractive car park investment opportunity to the market for sale with a guide price of €725,000 in the established Union Quay car park in Cork city.

The investment is being offered for sale by private treaty, and the tenants are not affected by the sale.

The property comprises 25 car parking spaces located on floor 4A of the “Union Quay” purpose-built multi-storey car park at the corner of Copley Street and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ken MacDonald, managing director, Hooke &amp; MacDonald, with his son Donald, wife Sheila and daughter Renagh: he is the inaugural National Property Awards recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award

Glittering National Property Awards celebrate achievements of sector’s professionals

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Harry Byrne: appointed as a surveyor by QRE Real Estate Advisors

QRE appoints new investment surveyor

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
A 2.37-acre site on Church Street in Kilcock, Co Kildare is on the market for €2.7 million

Strong interest expected in Kilcock green site opportunity for €2.7m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Niall Gaffney, chief executive, Iput Real Estate: ‘Sustainability is central to Iput’s investment strategy, and we have committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2030’

Iput offsets carbon footprint through planting of native woodland

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1