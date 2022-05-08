Cork car park investment for €725,000

Lisney is offering an attractive car park investment opportunity to the market for sale with a guide price of €725,000 in the established Union Quay car park in Cork city.

The investment is being offered for sale by private treaty, and the tenants are not affected by the sale.

The property comprises 25 car parking spaces located on floor 4A of the “Union Quay” purpose-built multi-storey car park at the corner of Copley Street and...