Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Contract is king, even in lockdown

Covid-19 public health measures pose significant issues for the management and administration of construction contracts

26th April, 2020
Even during lockdown, when an extension of time to complete a project might be assumed, each contract and set of factual circumstances is different and must be considered on its own terms

There is much commentary in the legal press about interpretation of contract clauses and legal doctrines, but such commentary largely poses further questions.

There are few hard and fast factual answers to questions around the effect the Covid-19 crisis and public health measures are posing for the management and administration of construction contracts.

The bottom line is that the “contract is king”. While it might seem that all contractors will surely have a contractual or...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin 8 outlet on the market guiding €330,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

High-spec warehouse space to let in Drogheda

Lisney is offering the lease at €575,000 per annum

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Office building in Dún Laoghaire drops price

The partially occupied Ashgrove House in the Co Dublin suburb is now on the market for €625,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago