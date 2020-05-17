Sunday May 17, 2020
Consultant QRE appoints two new names to top team

Paul McElearney and Bryan Garry will form half of a four-person management team at the commercial property firm

17th May, 2020
Clockwise from top left: Conor Whelan, Eunan O'Carroll, Bryan Garry and Paul McElearney of QRE

Following a management buyout last week, commercial property consultant QRE Real Estate Advisers announced two new partner appointments to its senior management team.

Paul McElearney and Bryan Garry will join Conor Whelan, QRE‘s managing partner, and Eunan O'Carroll, the agency’s commercial partner, in a four-person management team to ensure the continued growth of the business in Ireland.

McElearney has more than 38 years experience as a property professional in Ireland and...

