Consultant QRE appoints two new names to top team

Following a management buyout last week, commercial property consultant QRE Real Estate Advisers announced two new partner appointments to its senior management team.

Paul McElearney and Bryan Garry will join Conor Whelan, QRE‘s managing partner, and Eunan O'Carroll, the agency’s commercial partner, in a four-person management team to ensure the continued growth of the business in Ireland.

McElearney has more than 38 years experience as a property professional in Ireland and...