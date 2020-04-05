Construction to start in July on Liberties student accommodation

Round Hill Capital, an American property investment, development and asset management firm, has joined forces with Kuwaiti investment bank NBK Capital to acquire a 368-bed student accommodation development in the Liberties area of Dublin 8. The site was purchased from Summix, an urban mixed-use regeneration project specialist, with whom Round Hill Capital plans to partner on additional student accommodation developments in Ireland.

The development is located on the former Brewery Block site beside Newmarket Square. It...