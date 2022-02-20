Construction Information Services Round-up of the latest building projects under way
The Construction Information Services’ survey of upcoming residential and commercial developments across the country
€27m logistics warehouse granted for D15
A decision to grant planning permission has been issued to developer Michael Cotter’s Hantise Limited for the construction of a warehouse/logistics building in Ballycoolin in Dublin 15. The development on a site to the north of Northwest Logistics Park, measures 18,381square metres, has an estimated cost of €27 million. The building will incorporate 1,441 square metres of of offices over two levels. Plans also include the...
Gucci to open new store in Queen’s Arcade in Belfast
The boutique will specialise in the brand’s watches and jewellery
Multifamily sector is a rising star for investors
A record €97 billion was invested across Europe in the sector, a 50 per cent increase on the previous year, with €7 billion of that investment in Ireland
Research claims first-time buyers not being squeezed out by big investors
Analysis of CSO figures shows owner-occupiers bought nearly half of homes that changed hands last year
Mallow housing land of 90 acres on market for €2.35m
The development land, close to the centre of the Co Cork commuter town, is zoned for both residential and amenity uses