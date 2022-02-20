Construction Information Services Round-up of the latest building projects under way

€27m logistics warehouse granted for D15

A decision to grant planning permission has been issued to developer Michael Cotter’s Hantise Limited for the construction of a warehouse/logistics building in Ballycoolin in Dublin 15. The development on a site to the north of Northwest Logistics Park, measures 18,381square metres, has an estimated cost of €27 million. The building will incorporate 1,441 square metres of of offices over two levels. Plans also include the...