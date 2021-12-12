Construction Information Services Round-up

€131m apartment scheme for Parkside, D13

Cairn Homes Properties has lodged plans for a €131 million apartment development at Parkside 5B, Parkside in Dublin 13. The proposed development will measure over 65,000 square metres and will include the development of 763 apartment units over nine-storeys in height, alongside a crèche facility and retail units. The design team of consultants includes McGill Planning, MCORM Architects, DBFL Consulting Engineers and AIT Urbanism + Landscape.

