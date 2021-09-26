Construction Information Services Round-up

D2 House of Europe underway for Lioncor

Works have begun on site on the demolition of the existing three-storey over basement building on the site at Chatham House in Dublin 2. This will make way for the construction of a 3,005 square metre, six storey over basement, mixed use building comprising an interactive multi-media exhibition area with associated offices, toilets and storage areas, plant areas, cycle parking and bin storage areas in...