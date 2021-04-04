Construction Information Services round-up

Tenders invited for €22m infill build in Drumcondra, D9

Tenders have been issued to contractors for the construction of 101 apartments at a site called High Park on Grace Park Road in Drumcondra, Dublin 9. The €22 million apartment development has planning permission for 101 apartments in three blocks, (A, B and C), with balconies, roof terraces and winter gardens, as infill within the existing campus. The permission includes provisions for site...