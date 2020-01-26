Sunday January 26, 2020
Construction Information Services round-up

A weekly look at the big building schemes going up around the country

26th January, 2020
Cornel Living Limited has applied to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission for 468 apartments and houses in Cornelscourt in Dublin 18

Planning submitted for €21m residential scheme in Thurles

Liberty Square Consulting Limited has submitted a strategic housing development application to An Bord Pleanála for a development consisting of 98 houses and 24 apartments. The €21 million residential development will be located in Thurles, Co Tipperary and a decision is expected to be made An Bord Pleanála in April.

Ballymore applies for fourth phase at Royal Canal Park

Related Stories

D8 retail unit with overhead apartments on sale for €1.3m

The property in one of Dublin’s fastest growing areas has an estimated potential rental income of €105,000 a year

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 59 minutes ago

There is plenty of room for the new hotels set to open in 2020

Despite headwinds in terms of a higher Vat rate and Brexit uncertainty, the Irish hotel real estate market performed solidly in 2019, and more hotel supply is expected to open in 2020

Dan O'Connor | 59 minutes ago

‘Change consultants’ paid €144k to manage department’s office move

OPW hires relocation firm to help the Department of Communications relocate from one part of south Dublin to another

Killian Woods | 59 minutes ago