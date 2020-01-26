Construction Information Services round-up

Planning submitted for €21m residential scheme in Thurles
Liberty Square Consulting Limited has submitted a strategic housing development application to An Bord Pleanála for a development consisting of 98 houses and 24 apartments. The €21 million residential development will be located in Thurles, Co Tipperary and a decision is expected to be made An Bord Pleanála in April.
Ballymore applies for fourth phase at Royal Canal Park
