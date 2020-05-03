Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Construction Information Services round-up

A summary of the biggest building projects and deals going on around the country

3rd May, 2020
Cosgrave Developments has been granted a strategic housing application by An Bord Pleanála for 331 apartments in Santry in Dublin 9

Tralee IT gets green light for Stem building

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a €28 million college building at the Tralee Institute Of Technology. The site will comprise the construction of a two/three storey stem building, including the provision for machinery workshops and halls. The development is part of the National Development Finance Agency’s, (or NDFA), Higher Education Bundle PPP Scheme. Pre-qualification tenders were previously advertised for contractors in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sexton to join Savills division as associate director

New hire was asset manager for Dunnes Stores’ property department

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 5 hours ago

Citywest ground-floor office space up for grabs

Property spans 1,375 square metres and is centrally located within campus

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 5 hours ago

Reports suggest PRS market is more resilient to effects of pandemic

Will the private rental sector be the least scathed by Covid-19? Demand from its diverse investor pool could aid a quick recovery

Donal Buckley | 5 hours ago