Construction Information Services round-up

Tralee IT gets green light for Stem building

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a €28 million college building at the Tralee Institute Of Technology. The site will comprise the construction of a two/three storey stem building, including the provision for machinery workshops and halls. The development is part of the National Development Finance Agency’s, (or NDFA), Higher Education Bundle PPP Scheme. Pre-qualification tenders were previously advertised for contractors in...