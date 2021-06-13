Construction Information Services round-up

Marlet’s €101m Howth Road apartment development under way

Marlet Property has begun construction works on an apartment development comprising 512 units at a site with an address known as ‘Claremont’ at the Former Techrete site on the Howth Road in Dublin 13. The project – valued at €101 million – will also contain four commercial units with 2,637 square metres gross floor area including a 1,705 square metre anchor unit,...