Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Construction Information Services round-up

Your guide to the most significant building developments taking place around the country

Business Post
13th June, 2021
Construction Information Services round-up
Plans for Marlet’s Claremont development comprising 512 apartments on the Howth Road in Dublin 13

Marlet’s €101m Howth Road apartment development under way

Marlet Property has begun construction works on an apartment development comprising 512 units at a site with an address known as ‘Claremont’ at the Former Techrete site on the Howth Road in Dublin 13. The project – valued at €101 million – will also contain four commercial units with 2,637 square metres gross floor area including a 1,705 square metre anchor unit,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Colliers is guiding €10.75 million for the lot, which equates to a net initial yield of 4.66 per cent after allowing for standard purchasers’ costs of 4.46 per cent and a current net income of €524,000 per annum

Apartments let to two approved housing bodies for sale in Kerry

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
12 Pembroke Road offered buyers an opportunity to restore it as a family home or as an office in the heart of Ballsbridge

Mixed-use property in heart of D4 sells for €1.375m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The house and site at 20 Lanesville, marked in red

Residential development opportunity in Monkstown for €500,000-plus

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The Box’ in Roundstone, Co Galway, with views over Dog’s Bay, sold for €600,000 after a 20-minute bidding war

O’Donnellan & Joyce takes in €4.5m in sales at first summer virtual auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1