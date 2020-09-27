Construction Information Services round-up

Herbert Park hoteliers get nod to build 105 apartments

Derryroe, a development company owned by the McSharry and Kennedy families, who also own the Herbert Park Hotel, has been granted a €23.1 million strategic planning application by An Bord Pleanála for a residential development located between Herbert Park and Pembroke Place in Ballsbridge in Dublin 4. The application allows for the construction of 105 apartments comprising of 37 one-bedroom units, 66 two-bedroom units, and...