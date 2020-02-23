Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Construction Information Services round-up

A guide to the latest construction projects getting built around the country

23rd February, 2020
4
Student accommodation is planned for Coolough Road in Terryland, Co Galway

Application for €22.5m student beds in Galway submitted

Montane Developments has submitted a strategic housing application to An Bord Pleanála for a student accommodation development comprising up to 255 bed spaces. The €22.5 million development will be located at Coolough Road in Terryland in Co Galway. An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the case by May.

342 homes in planning for Kegata in Co Galway...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Why the future of excellence in construction is digital

From design to completion, data helps us understand the precise workings of a project and ensures we‘re working in the most efficient and safe way, writes Karol Friel, sales manager, Topcon Positioning Ireland

Karol Friel | 2 hours ago

Aviva property fund grows by €65m despite €45m setback

Overall increase over three years is attributed to rise in value of portfolio and focus on assets with long leases

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago

Residential development opportunity in Blacrock guides for €45m

Ten-acre site in prime area of Blackrock put on sale in one or more lots

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago