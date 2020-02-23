Construction Information Services round-up

Application for €22.5m student beds in Galway submitted

Montane Developments has submitted a strategic housing application to An Bord Pleanála for a student accommodation development comprising up to 255 bed spaces. The €22.5 million development will be located at Coolough Road in Terryland in Co Galway. An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the case by May.

