Construction Information Services round-up
With the easing of lockdown, developers are gearing up to take a bite out of the tight housing market
Marlet seeks planning for Sandyford apartments
Marlet Property has submitted a strategic housing development application to An Bord Pleanála to construct a build-to-rent development of 428 apartments. The €97 million project is located at the former Avid Technology International site on Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate, Dublin 18. Planning permission had previously been granted to Prime Living Limited in April 2019 to develop the site into a student accommodation that would have allowed...
