Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Construction Information Services round-up

With the easing of lockdown, developers are gearing up to take a bite out of the tight housing market

Post Reporter

 @businessposthq
16th May, 2021
Construction Information Services round-up
Marlet Property has submitted a strategic housing development application for a build-to-rent development of 428 apartments

Marlet seeks planning for Sandyford apartments

Marlet Property has submitted a strategic housing development application to An Bord Pleanála to construct a build-to-rent development of 428 apartments. The €97 million project is located at the former Avid Technology International site on Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate, Dublin 18. Planning permission had previously been granted to Prime Living Limited in April 2019 to develop the site into a student accommodation that would have allowed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Blarney Business Park is located slightly north of Cork city

DHL latest firm to be wooed by clean, green Blarney Business Park

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
Colin MacDonald pictured outside Block 5, Parkmore East Business Park in Galway that houses international companies (tenants) Xperi and Veryan. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Fine Grain eyes more properties across Ireland

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 hours ago
O\&#039;Neill\&#039;s in Dun Laoghaire

Two well-known Dublin pubs come to the market

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
The site is located on the south side of Model Farm Road at its western end, just east of its intersection with Rossa Avenue, about 4km southwest of Cork city centre

Exciting Cork investment opportunity for €1.8m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1