Construction Information Services round-up

Marlet seeks planning for Sandyford apartments

Marlet Property has submitted a strategic housing development application to An Bord Pleanála to construct a build-to-rent development of 428 apartments. The €97 million project is located at the former Avid Technology International site on Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate, Dublin 18. Planning permission had previously been granted to Prime Living Limited in April 2019 to develop the site into a student accommodation that would have allowed...