Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Construction Information Services Round-up

A weekly guide to the biggest building projects nationwide

17th May, 2020
CGI of the 449-unit residential scheme at Maryborough Ridge in Douglas, Co Cork

SHD applies for 467 homes in Celbridge

Crodaun Development Company has submitted a strategic planning application to An Bord Pleanála for a development consisting of 467 residential units, including 216 apartments, 199 houses and 52 duplexes. Ancillary facilities include a childcare centre of 776 square metres, a 320 square metre gym, a 123 square metre café and a retail unit of 119 square metres. The €102 million scheme will be located west of Maynooth...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Consultant QRE appoints two new names to top team

Paul McElearney and Bryan Garry will form half of a four-person management team at the commercial property firm

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Youbid.ie to launch its first monthly live-streamed auction

Six three-bed duplex units, a student village apartment and two-bedroom unit all on offer in opening auction this week

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Ice Rink’s 20 apartments in Dublin city sold to Seapoint for €4.7m

Seller Hooke & MacDonald says investor appetite here and abroad is strong for well-located residential developments

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago