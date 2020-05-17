Construction Information Services Round-up

SHD applies for 467 homes in Celbridge
Crodaun Development Company has submitted a strategic planning application to An Bord Pleanála for a development consisting of 467 residential units, including 216 apartments, 199 houses and 52 duplexes. Ancillary facilities include a childcare centre of 776 square metres, a 320 square metre gym, a 123 square metre café and a retail unit of 119 square metres. The €102 million scheme will be located west of Maynooth...
