Construction Information Services Round-up

€30m student digs underway in Cork city

John Paul Construction has begun construction works on Broga House, a student accommodation development comprising 280 bed spaces located at the Former Square Deal Premises on Washington Street West in Cork City. It is estimated to cost in the region of €30 million. The developer is projecting to have this development open and operational by September 2022, in time for the 2022/23 academic year.

