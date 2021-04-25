Subscribe Today
Construction Information Services Round-up

25th April, 2021
Plans for Broga House, a student accommodation development with 280 bed spaces, in Cork

€30m student digs underway in Cork city

John Paul Construction has begun construction works on Broga House, a student accommodation development comprising 280 bed spaces located at the Former Square Deal Premises on Washington Street West in Cork City. It is estimated to cost in the region of €30 million. The developer is projecting to have this development open and operational by September 2022, in time for the 2022/23 academic year.

101 apartments underway in...

