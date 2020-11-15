Construction information services round-up

Works under way at Bartra co-living scheme in Dún Laoghaire

Townmore Construction has started the main works on a controversial €45 million shared living accommodation development for Bartra Capital on Eblana Avenue in Dún Laoghaire in south Co Dublin. The 208 bed-space Eblana development will be built along the designs of communal living. According to the developer’s plans, the six-storey development will have “the provision of communal kitchen/dining/living and library spaces...