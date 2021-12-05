Construction finally underway at €80m development in Limerick city

An €80 million development at Bishop’s Quay in Limerick city has begun construction following delays due to the pandemic, reinstating 100 jobs.

The 7,900 square metre riverside block, which has been officially named 1BQ, will be built on the site of the old ESB building and is led by development company Kirkland Investments. It is due for completion in the autumn of 2023.

At the official sod-turning ceremony, Councillor Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick, said: “As...