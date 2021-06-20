Company move leaves former HQ at M50 Business Park up for sale at €9m

Technology product distributor Exertis Ireland is to move to premises at Unit 21 Fonthill Business Park in Dublin 22 leaving its M50 Business Park headquarters in Ballymount in Dublin 12 now up for sale with a guide price of €9 million (excluding Vat).

A subsidiary of DCC Technology, Exertis will move to the ultra-modern 8,000 square metre headquarters facility in Fonthill Business Park this summer along with two other DCC Technology businesses, Exertis Global Operations and Macro Evolution...