Company move leaves former HQ at M50 Business Park up for sale at €9m
Exertis Ireland relocates to Fonthill Business Park in Dublin 22, leaving Ballymount warehouse and office on market
Technology product distributor Exertis Ireland is to move to premises at Unit 21 Fonthill Business Park in Dublin 22 leaving its M50 Business Park headquarters in Ballymount in Dublin 12 now up for sale with a guide price of €9 million (excluding Vat).
A subsidiary of DCC Technology, Exertis will move to the ultra-modern 8,000 square metre headquarters facility in Fonthill Business Park this summer along with two other DCC Technology businesses, Exertis Global Operations and Macro Evolution...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Park West Applegreen HQ on market for €3.5m
Block 17 in the Dublin 12 business campus is on a 20-year lease to the station operator owned by Petrogas Group
Freehold sale of Churchtown Business Park for €7 million
The Dublin 14 campus has 21 fully let commercial units producing €484,000 rental income per annum
Significant potential for institutional investors in senior care
The nursing home sector is growing in demand and will require proper policy and planning in the years ahead
Dundrum developers shift focus from retail to residential
Old shopping centre landowners are now tweaking their planning request in favour of more ‘mixed use’ developments