Commercial unit for sale in Galway’s William Street

The self-contained three-storey building has an open-plan retail area on the ground floor with overhead storage accommodation situated on the first, second and attic floors

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
4th July, 2021
The property at No 24 William Street, a popular retail street in Galway, comes with a tenant, Gino’s Italian Ice-Cream, in situ on a long-term lease

Galway-based O'Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers has brought a high-profile commercial investment unit located in the heart of Galway City to market with an asking price of €1.2 million.

The property at No 24 William Street, a popular retail street in the city, comes with excellent tenants in situ on a long-term lease, according to the agent.

The property occupies a high-profile position on William Street, a busy retail thoroughfare which links to Eyre Square and Shop...

Business Post
Business Post

