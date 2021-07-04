Commercial unit for sale in Galway’s William Street

Galway-based O'Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers has brought a high-profile commercial investment unit located in the heart of Galway City to market with an asking price of €1.2 million.

The property at No 24 William Street, a popular retail street in the city, comes with excellent tenants in situ on a long-term lease, according to the agent.

The property occupies a high-profile position on William Street, a busy retail thoroughfare which links to Eyre Square and Shop...