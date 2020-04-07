Commercial property will rebound after pandemic, says Iput

Iput, the Irish property company, is preparing to invest significantly in its logistics portfolio this year after posting profits of more than €100 million.
It controls a portfolio of 95 properties and counts AIB, LinkedIn, IBM, Ikea and Harvey Norman as clients.
More than two-thirds of its portfolio is in the office sector, with a fifth connected to the retail sector and 11 per cent in logistics.
