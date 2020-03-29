Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Commercial lease issues that could arise during Covid-19 and how to deal with them

As many premises are forced to close temporarily, landlords and tenants can take several different options towards rent and service charges. As with all business negotiations, a flexible approach will help both sides in future relationships

29th March, 2020
Businesses that have had to close during the coronavirus crisis may have to negotiate rent-free periods or deferrals with their landlords. Picture: Fergal Phillips

One of the key areas affected by the coronavirus crisis is the temporary closure of business premises in order to adhere to guidelines on social distancing issued by the government.

Where businesses such as office, retail, hospitality or industrial occupy a building with a commercial/occupational lease, important issues arise for both landlords and tenants.

While landlords will be anxious for rent, service charges, rates and all other outgoings to remain up to date in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mortgage and bank measures provide respite – at a price

If you’re buying or selling a home, or looking to reduce mortgage repayments, be sure to consider the downside of Covid-19 mitigation measures

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago

Property is in a strong position to withstand the coming storm

While it’s too soon to predict the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the real estate market, and there will be an impact, its scale will depend on how long the pandemic lasts

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Sales activities move online as agents work from home

As safety concerns over Covid-19 see more people working remotely, online sales solutions such as Offr are likely to benefit

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago