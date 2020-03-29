Commercial lease issues that could arise during Covid-19 and how to deal with them

One of the key areas affected by the coronavirus crisis is the temporary closure of business premises in order to adhere to guidelines on social distancing issued by the government.
Where businesses such as office, retail, hospitality or industrial occupy a building with a commercial/occupational lease, important issues arise for both landlords and tenants.
While landlords will be anxious for rent, service charges, rates and all other outgoings to remain up to date in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team