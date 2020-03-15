Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Commercial: Brexit clarity gives industrial property market a boost in Q1

A new survey by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland says its members expect prime industrial rents to grow this year in Dublin and Leinster

15th March, 2020
4
A new survey forecasts that prime industrial rents in Dublin will rise by 5 per cent in 2020

Greater clarity on Brexit has helped Dublin’s industrial and logistics market get off to a busier than usual start of 2020.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland said that its members expect prime industrial rents will grow by 5 per cent this year in Dublin and Leinster, while those in Munster could rise by 10 per cent. They attribute this growth to the undersupply of suitably sized stock.

This will follow on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Killegland Farm lands offer top-quality tillage and grazing

Expressions of interest are invited for a 241-acre landbank south of Ashbourne

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 54 minutes ago

Two new appointments at Hooke & MacDonald

Suzanne Lynch and Christine McGowan have been appointed to the New Homes team and the commercial team respectively

Business Post Team | 54 minutes ago

Warehouse and office unit in industrial estate on M50 for €750k

Building would suit medium-sized business owner or investor, says agent

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 54 minutes ago