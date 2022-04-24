Co Meath stud on 36 acres goes under hammer for €600k

Coonan Property has brought a 36-acre stud farm in Drumlargan in Kilcock, Co Meath to the market with a €600,000 guide price.

Killargan Stud is being offered for sale by public auction on Wednesday, May 11, in the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth at 3pm.

The property contains a useful yard which includes an isolation barn, an American barn with nine mare and foal stables as well as a treatment area and a tack room.