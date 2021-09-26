Co Meath land for auction offers a foothold near M50

With land sales currently thriving, Coonan Property in Co Kildare has brought an interesting property in a prime location in Co Meath to the market for sale by auction with a guide in excess of €635,000.

Situated in the heart of Batterstown, the 18-acre site is divided into two divisions to provide much more than mere fodder. The plots are zoned under the rural development strategy and will give a purchaser real scope for the...