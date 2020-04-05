Co Louth nursing home site with planning permission for €1.75m

The demand for both nursing home and retirement living accommodation is expected to increase significantly, due to Ireland’s rapidly ageing population.

To that end, there should be strong interest in a site that Lisney has been instructed to offer for sale in Co Louth with full planning permission for a 123-bed nursing home. The regular shaped site, for sale by private treaty, extends to 7,000 square metres (1.73 acres) and is located on...