Clondalkin industrial unit to let for €515,000 per annum

Investors on the lookout for a top-notch industrial unit to let in West Dublin, close to the N4 and M50, may be interested in such a unit in the Fonthill Business Park in Clondalkin.

Font House, Unit 19 is a detached twin-bay building with three-storey offices at the front has just been brought to market by commercial agent Quinn Agnew seeking €515,000 per annum. The guide equates as €9.75 per square foot, (or just under...