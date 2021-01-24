Clondalkin industrial unit to let for €515,000 per annum
Detached twin-bay building in Fonthill Business Park includes three-storey offices and warehouse space, strategically located near M50
Investors on the lookout for a top-notch industrial unit to let in West Dublin, close to the N4 and M50, may be interested in such a unit in the Fonthill Business Park in Clondalkin.
Font House, Unit 19 is a detached twin-bay building with three-storey offices at the front has just been brought to market by commercial agent Quinn Agnew seeking €515,000 per annum. The guide equates as €9.75 per square foot, (or just under...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Period-style home in Leixlip sells for over €825,000
Hillford House measures 312 square metres and is set on an acre of mature and private grounds
Galway auctioneer reports record sales year despite pandemic
O’Donnellan & Joyce boasts a 21 per cent market share in terms of sales volumes over the past 12 months
Developing Dún Laoghaire: A plan in four instalments
Dún Laoghaire Co Council’s new plan to reinvigorate the area aims to turn the smaller, specialist nature of its retail stores to its advantage
Youbid.ie appoints Downes as associate director
Division of Limerick estate agent O’Connor Murphy has offered 321 properties for sale in monthly auctions since its May 2020 launch