Clondalkin flagship project poised to begin this week

With the easing of restrictions on construction from tomorrow, building will start on the Kilcarbery Grange, the first public-private housing project to result from the government’s Rebuilding Ireland plan

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
11th April, 2021
Plans for Kilcarbery Grange, part of a 1,034-home development

Developers Maplewood Residential and Grandbrind are to begin construction on a 1,034-home development at Kilcarbery in Clondalkin this week, in what is being called the first public-private housing project of its kind in the country.

Up to 200 construction jobs will be created through this innovative project, with the phased return of residential construction starting from tomorrow.

Kilcarbery Grange will be the first development to emerge from the major urban housing initiative of the government’s Rebuilding...

