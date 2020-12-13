Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Clerys site owners release sneak peek of redevelopment plans

Mixed development will have retail and office space as well as a 1,670-square-metre rooftop with restaurants, a bar and events venue

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th December, 2020
Clerys site owners release sneak peek of redevelopment plans
The former Clerys department store on Dublin’s O’Connell Street which will be developed into Clerys Quarter

Last week, the triumvirate behind the Clerys Quarter development on O’Connell Street released a sneak peek of computer generated images of what is being constructed at the former landmark department store in Dublin city centre.

The new scheme, which is not scheduled for completion for another year, (Q1 2022), is being developed by local partners Core Capital and Oakmount together with European investment manager, Europa Capital.

According to the trio, the project will combine...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The development site at 41 Parkgate Street in Dublin 8 has planning for nine apartments and an office

Parkgate Street site fetches €800k in IAM Sold online auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
Plans for the redevelopment of the Player Wills factory as a mixed-use space

In Dublin 8, where there’s a Wills, there’s a way

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 hours ago
An end-of-terrace apartment building on Prince of Wales Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, sold for €1,449,000

More than 100 properties raise in excess of €20m at BidX1 auction

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 hours ago
The centre piece of the Phibsborough shopping centre redevelopment is a new public plaza which will become the village centre and will connect into Dalymount Park

Phibsborough shopping centre developers agree revised plans

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1