Cleere joins TWM investment team

TWM has appointed Russell Cleere to its Dublin investment team as a senior investment analyst. Cleere has recently returned from seven years working in real estate in Canada. He most recently worked for a Canadian Reit acquiring and managing investment properties throughout North America.
Cleere will work on both investment sales and acquisitions and is a welcome addition to the TWM team. Recent TWM transactional activity includes the acquisition of Northside Shopping Centre in Dublin...
