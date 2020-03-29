Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cleere joins TWM investment team

Russell Cleere takes up senior investment analyst position at TWM

29th March, 2020
Russell Cleere has been appointed as a senior investment analyst to TWM’s Dublin investment team

TWM has appointed Russell Cleere to its Dublin investment team as a senior investment analyst. Cleere has recently returned from seven years working in real estate in Canada. He most recently worked for a Canadian Reit acquiring and managing investment properties throughout North America.

Cleere will work on both investment sales and acquisitions and is a welcome addition to the TWM team. Recent TWM transactional activity includes the acquisition of Northside Shopping Centre in Dublin...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mortgage and bank measures provide respite – at a price

If you’re buying or selling a home, or looking to reduce mortgage repayments, be sure to consider the downside of Covid-19 mitigation measures

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago

Property is in a strong position to withstand the coming storm

While it’s too soon to predict the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the real estate market, and there will be an impact, its scale will depend on how long the pandemic lasts

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Sales activities move online as agents work from home

As safety concerns over Covid-19 see more people working remotely, online sales solutions such as Offr are likely to benefit

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago