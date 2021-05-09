Subscribe Today
Commercial

Citywest’s 2050 Orchard Avenue comes to market

The agent is guiding €9.3 million for the multi-let investment which comprises nine modern purpose-built office and light industrial units across two blocks

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
9th May, 2021
The nine units at 2050 Orchard Avenue extend to 4,121 square metres with 102 car parking spaces

Colliers Ireland has been instructed to sell 2050 Orchard Avenue in Dublin‘s Citywest Business Campus.

Built in 2008 by Davy Hickey Properties and acquired by Henley Bartra in 2018, the multi-let investment comprises nine modern purpose-built office and light industrial units across two blocks.

The nine units extend to 4,121 square metres with 102 car parking spaces. The units are fully let to a mixture of national and international tenants including Oradeo, euNetworks, Fitzers, TDS, Aeolus...

