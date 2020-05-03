Citywest ground-floor office space up for grabs

Colliers International is marketing a generous ground-floor office at 3046-3050 Lake Drive in the Citywest Business Campus in Dublin 24 for sub-letting.
The property, which spans 1,375 square metres (or 14,800 square feet), is centrally located within the campus and provides easy access to the M50.
It is also within a ten-minute walk of the Luas Red Line and multiple Dublin Bus routes. Citywest Shopping Centre is also close by, together with numerous cafés, restaurants and local services...
