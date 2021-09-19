City Square shopping centre in Waterford on offer for €24.5m

City Square is Waterford’s premier shopping destination and is being brought to market by agent Colliers Ireland on behalf of Marathon with guide price of €24.5 million.

City Square enjoys a prime retail pitch in the heart of Waterford forming part of the main retailing destination in the city centre, with pedestrian access from three prime entrance points – Peter Street, Michael Street and Arundel Square.

Ireland’s fifth largest city, Waterford is a...