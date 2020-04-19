Sunday April 19, 2020
City centre retail properties sell for 12.5% above guide price

Two buildings on Dublin’s Aston Quay and Aston Place went for €765,000 last week

19th April, 2020
The Icon Factory at 3 & 3A Aston Place in Dublin 2, part of the portfolio which sold for above its asking price despite the Covid-19 crisis

Business transactions are continuing in the Irish market, in spite of the current pandemic. A case in point is the sale of a portfolio of two Dublin retail properties by Colliers International for 12.5 per cent above the lot’s guide price.

No 12 Aston Quay and 3 & 3A Aston Place are located some 100 metres from O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre and were highly sought-after retail opportunities.

Both are ideally located within a...

